Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows are typically an extravaganza, but the design house’s Men’s Fall Winter 2018/2019 show in Milan on Saturday, January 13, was on another level. Why? The models weren’t just your run-of-the-mill catwalk staples, they also happened to be the sons of some major Hollywood stars. See the genetically gifted offspring of some of the most famous faces in the industry who strut their stuff on the Dolce runway here!