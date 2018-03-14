The beauty and fashion was fierce on the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. But what went into some of the night’s best looks? From winged cat eyes to flawless complexions, Stylish caught up with Madelaine Petsch, Ryan Newman and more stars at Bioré® Skincare’s Pop-Up Skin Spa on Sunday, March 11, in Los Angeles to see exactly how they prepped for their first iHeartRadio red carpet moment.