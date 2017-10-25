Proud of your house? Now you can show your Hogwarts house pride with these limited-edition Harry Potter boots by Ineffableshop. Each designed after one of the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. The boots come in their respective house color and feature the house crest on it. That’s not all they also have 4 distinctive house qualities etched on the side. They’re only being sold for a limited time, so grab your floo powder, brooms or flying cars and snag one of these before they’re gone!