Sexiness comes from within! Fashion Influencer and designer GabiFresh launched her second size-inclusive exclusive lingerie collection with Playful Promises, a London lingerie and swimwear brand on Monday, September 17. And with the popularity of the first collab (sizes sold out in a mere 48 hours), it’s a good idea to start ordering your favorite pieces, stat.

What makes this launch different? Fresh says she tried to push her signature pieces and styles even further this time around. But before we get to filling up our carts with these cute sets, Gabi sat down with Stylish to dish on staying confident and feeling your sexiest even when just wearing a bra and undies. Scroll through to hear what she had to say!