Eye do! Without question, the one accessory that will update (and elevate!) one’s look the fastest is a pair of bold sunnies. Enter Lapima, a Brazilian sunglass brand created by husband and wife duo Gisela and Gustavo Assis. We first admired the brand when we noticed lifestyle influencer Hannah Bronfman post a pic of herself wearing beyond-fabulous amber oversized frames that complemented her Hunza G bikini to perfection on her Instagram account. Then we spied them on gorgeous fashion designer Lisa Marie Fernandez, Manrepeller’s Leandra Medine and Delfina Blaquier (Nacho Figuera’s chic AF wife, nbd.)

But these oversized frames are not just another Jackie O knockoff. Gustavo designs the lines of every style with the slightest diagonal V slant, to mimic — and accentuate — a woman’s bone structure. The result: instant cheekbones and the illusion of a slimmer, more sculpted face.

The line boasts 15 unique shapes, each of which is available in several shades of bold translucent acetate. The couple likens shades to swimsuits and believes every woman should have a wardrobe of each to suit her many vibes. “Sunglasses change everything,” Gisela tells Us. “We have a customer who has 12 pairs!”

Scroll through to see our favorites!