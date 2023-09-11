Alice + Olivia showcased its spring/summer 2024 presentation during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 9, taking Us — and some of Hollywood’s biggest names — back to high-society of the 1960s.

Hosted at 48 Wall Street, formerly the Bank of New York & Trust Company Building, Alice + Olivia founder and CEO Stacey Bendet created a world of majestic glamor. Upon entering the venue, attendees were met with models in vibrant floral ensembles as they posed in what looked like a garden atop clouds. As guests matriculated further inside, waiters passed around mini bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne and DJ Nikki Kynard filled the room with bouncy beats. Nicky Hilton, Zooey Deschanel, Leni Klum and more were spotted scattered throughout the event space enjoying the occasion.

Other pieces of the new Alice + Olivia collection included crystal-covered ball gowns, pearl-adorned denim and black sequin party frocks. Bendet drew inspiration from Truman Capote’s “Swans,” unveiling a “renewed vision of the historic time period.”

The event was sponsored by Too Faced, with the cosmetic company’s executive director of global beauty Elyse Reneau told Us she gave models a “revenge lip” by highlighting “a bold red lip, dripping in juicy gloss.” (Reneau used the brand’s Lady Bold Cream Lipstick and Lady Bold Waterproof Longwear Lip Liner in shade Lady Bold.) Reneau stressed to Us that the most important step of her NYFW glam process is “intense hydration.”

Sola Salons was responsible for the hair, creating a “ballroom bun” and the “‘60’s twist” courtesy of lead hair stylist Matthew Curtis. “We’ve embellished everything with gems, holding it all in place with Living Proof’s Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray,” Curtis explained.

Models also received skin prep thanks to HigherDOSE’s Red Light Face Masks and modernized French tip manicures by Sunday’s Studio.

Keep scrolling to see the best moments from the Alice + Olivia show:

With reporting by Grace Riley.