Fashion at the forefront! Given that the InStyle Awards are all about honoring those that have made moves in the industry, it’s no surprise that the stars brought their A-game to the annual event, which was help on Monday, September 15.

With honorees including stars like Melissa McCarthy and Simone Biles, fashion forces like Michael Kors, stylists Jason Bolden and Samantha McMillen and glam gurus like makeup artist Nina Park and hairstylist Lona Vigi, it’s pretty easy to see why all the stars came dressed to impress.

The red carpet, which was rolled out in Los Angeles, saw tons of stars in stilettos. And while everyone put their best foot forward, some of Hollywood’s biggest names made a lasting impression.

Take Cindy Crawford for example. The 55-year-old model arrived at the event hand-in-hand with Kaia Gerber. And it’s safe to say that these two are the living, breathing definition of mother-daughter goals.

Crawford looked absolutely unreal in a glitzy Missoni dress from the 2022 runway show. With beaded embellishments from head-to-toe, she was one of the sparkliest stunners on the red carpet. But her daughter took a page out of the same playbook, rocking a shimmery Alexander McQueen dress. She also debuted a new shaggy ‘do at the event!

Perhaps one of the best dressed of the evening was Elle Fanning, who was dressed by one of the night’s honorees, McMillen. The 23-year-old Maleficent star opted for an edgier-than-normal ensemble: a gold and silver studded breast plate from Balmain, which was paired with a low-rise black skirt.

A few members of the Outer Banks cast were also in attendance, proving that they can go from jean shorts and tank tops to couture creations without a problem.

Madison Bailey looked sophisticated and sleek in an Alexandre Vauthier one-shoulder red mini dress. To keep the emphasis on the dress of it all, the 22-year-old star had her hair pulled back into a smooth ponytail.

Madelyn Cline, for her part, embraced an uber-trendy look for the evening. The 23-year-old star, who was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, rocked an oversized Lanvin purple blazer and matching pumps.

To see all these fabulous ensembles and more of the stellar looks from the InStyle Awards, keep scrolling. Because from Kate Hudson’s gilded gold Michael Kors number to Nicole Kidman’s Armani Privé design, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best looks from the evening, ahead!