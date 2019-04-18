Fashion News

INTERMIX Tapped Celeb-Fave Designers to Create Exclusive Dressy Jumpsuits That Will Replace Your LBD

By
Intermix jumpsuit Solace London
 Courtesy of Intermix
10

It’s time to rethink your formalwear game. INTERMIX just partnered with celeb-favorite designers to create an exclusive collection of jumpsuits that’ll make you want to replace your go-to gowns and dresses ASAP.

Responding to customers who were in search of unique evening- and occasion-wear options, the trendy retailer tapped the red carpet-expertise of fashion houses like Cushnie, Jonathan Simkhai and Ulla Johnson to dream up one-pieces that are worthy of weddings, date nights, parties and more.

While INTERMIX already had pretty a robust inventory of jumpsuits and rompers, the exclusive designs (which come in a rainbow of color options) can be dressed up for a black tie affair or down for more casual outings. But regardless of where you’re headed, the pieces serve up all kinds of modern boss-lady vibes.

Take, for instance, the strapless, wide-leg Solace London style that would make the ultimate wedding dress-alternative for a bride looking for something other than a white dress. It’d also be fun piece to dance the night away in at a reception or rock at a bridal shower. WARM, meanwhile, created an ivory silk romper that has beach wedding (or tropical honeymoon!) written all over it.

But it’s not all about the bride — or even wedding season. Sure, pastel and jewel-colored designs by Alexis, L’Agence, Alexis, Michelle Mason and others could work for bridal parties (yes, bridesmaids would actually want to re-wear these after the big day) and wedding guests alike, but they’d also be great for just about any formal occasion.

Priced between $375 and $2,150, the exclusive capsule is available at IntermixOnline.com. Keep scrolling to shop all the designer duds!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more