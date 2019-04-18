It’s time to rethink your formalwear game. INTERMIX just partnered with celeb-favorite designers to create an exclusive collection of jumpsuits that’ll make you want to replace your go-to gowns and dresses ASAP.

Responding to customers who were in search of unique evening- and occasion-wear options, the trendy retailer tapped the red carpet-expertise of fashion houses like Cushnie, Jonathan Simkhai and Ulla Johnson to dream up one-pieces that are worthy of weddings, date nights, parties and more.

While INTERMIX already had pretty a robust inventory of jumpsuits and rompers, the exclusive designs (which come in a rainbow of color options) can be dressed up for a black tie affair or down for more casual outings. But regardless of where you’re headed, the pieces serve up all kinds of modern boss-lady vibes.

Take, for instance, the strapless, wide-leg Solace London style that would make the ultimate wedding dress-alternative for a bride looking for something other than a white dress. It’d also be fun piece to dance the night away in at a reception or rock at a bridal shower. WARM, meanwhile, created an ivory silk romper that has beach wedding (or tropical honeymoon!) written all over it.

But it’s not all about the bride — or even wedding season. Sure, pastel and jewel-colored designs by Alexis, L’Agence, Alexis, Michelle Mason and others could work for bridal parties (yes, bridesmaids would actually want to re-wear these after the big day) and wedding guests alike, but they’d also be great for just about any formal occasion.

Priced between $375 and $2,150, the exclusive capsule is available at IntermixOnline.com. Keep scrolling to shop all the designer duds!