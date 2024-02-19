When it comes to a little black dress, Jennifer Aniston is a pro.

Through the years, Aniston has showcased different iterations of the classic trend at awards shows, during press tours and beyond — so much so that it has become her signature. Whether cropped, floor-length, textured or plunging, Aniston has proven to be a master of the look.

It all started in 2000 when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a low-cut slip gown that clung to her curves. Fast-forward to the 2017 soirée, and she got leggy in a thigh-high slit number by Versace.

At the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles in February 2024, Aniston continued her reign as LBD queen in a strapless asymmetrical design — which she teamed with her new shoulder-length lob — as she presented pal Adam Sandler with the People’s Icon Award.

Keep scrolling to see Aniston’s best little black dress moments through the years: