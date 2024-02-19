Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jennifer Aniston Is the Queen of Little Black Dresses — Here’s Proof 

By
Jennifer Aniston Little Black Dresses
13
Jennifer AnistonAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic;JB Lacroix/WireImage;Evan Agostini/Getty Images

When it comes to a little black dress, Jennifer Aniston is a pro. 

Through the years, Aniston has showcased different iterations of the classic trend at awards shows, during press tours and beyond — so much so that it has become her signature. Whether cropped, floor-length, textured or plunging, Aniston has proven to be a master of the look. 

It all started in 2000 when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a low-cut slip gown that clung to her curves. Fast-forward to the 2017 soirée, and she got leggy in a thigh-high slit number by Versace.

At the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles in February 2024, Aniston continued her reign as LBD queen in a strapless asymmetrical design — which she teamed with her new shoulder-length lob — as she presented pal Adam Sandler with the People’s Icon Award

Beautiful young woman in real life using smartphone on the street

Deal of the Day

Leggings You Can Wear to the Office? For 24% Off? We’re In View Deal

Keep scrolling to see Aniston’s best little black dress moments through the years: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!