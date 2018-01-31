In our world, Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong. Whether she’s schooling us on the benefits of high-waisted pants, demonstrating how to rock Gucci socks with sandals, or re-inventing athleisure, she’s always solving our style solutions. And now: Jenny from the block has melted away our winter blues with a killer orange lip. Lopez wore her tangerine pout to the photocall for World of Dance on Tuesday, January 30 — and we had to know the name of the hue. And, luckily, thanks to makeup artist Scott Barnes, we found the exact shade (Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Exotic Tangerine) and curated a few other dupes if you care to copy J. Lo’s trend-setting lip!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.