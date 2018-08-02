Work it out! Jennifer Lopez can now add Queen of Athleisure to her already long resume achievements (Oh, you know, like actress, singer and dancer just to name a few). It’s no surprise that the mom of twins Emme and Max, 10, stuns on any red carpet she walks on and lights up the streets with her snazzy off-duty style. So there’s no doubt that her athleisure game is 100!

Along with her amazing street style moments, the superstar continuously posts selfies giving us a peek into her comfy-dressing strategy. One brand she often shouts out: Niyama Sol. The company is known for its fun and comfortable leggings. Lopez referred to the line as having “the best and most beautiful prints” in a video she posted on her Instagram account after receiving a box of athleisure goods for Christmas.

Whether she’s chillin’ at home, in the gym or out and about, when JLo is wearing athleisure gear you know she’s killing it. Scroll down to see some of her best athletic fashions!