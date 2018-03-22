Jessica Biel is all kinds of fitness and body #goals, so we were naturally thrilled when we learned last fall that she was teaming up with GAIAM Yoga as the brand’s first-ever celebrity ambassador. Even better: the company confirmed that Mrs. Justin Timberlake is co-designing a capsule collection. While the Jessica Biel Signature Collection won’t debut until Fall 2018, to whet your appetite in the meantime Biel stars in the wellness brand’s Spring 2018 campaign modeling cute activewear and showing off her best yoga poses. She has also curated some of her go-to leggings, workout tops, sports bras, yoga mats and accessories from the existing line, and all her picks are now available at Kohl’s. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite pieces!