Joan Rivers Rates Her Biggest Fashion Disasters

Joan Rivers made a name for herself with her zingers on celebrities’ style, but she wasn’t above mocking herself. In honor of the comedienne’s incredible life and heartbreaking death at the age of 81 in September 2014, look back at Rivers’ hilarious commentary — which she provided to Us Weekly back in 2010 — on her own over-the-top fashions throughout her career on the red carpet and beyond.