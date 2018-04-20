If you’re not one of the 1.2 million people following Gal Meets Glam founder @juliahengel, we strongly suggest you head over to Instagram now. Engel has been displaying her enviable yet seemingly attainable fresh, feminine lifestyle since 2011 and now she is launching her first collection of dresses that evoke the spirit of the Charleston-based blogger’s content.

In the gorgeous collection: frocks of every length and girly style, from pastel structured tea dresses to floaty floral midis and even a few formal numbers that you’ll want to wear to summer weddings. (I die for the one-shoulder bow flared sheath!) And it’s only the beginning. Every month, the 27 year old (and her business partner-husband Thomas) will drop a line of 20 to 25 looks and that’s not even the best part. Wait for it…

Every dress costs under $200 and is available in an inclusive range of sizes from 00-20. Stylish previewed every style and we can attest to the luxe look and feel of the cuts and fabrics! The line is available on galmeetglam.com and in an exclusive partnership with Nordstrom. Scroll through to shop every look and scoop up a little glam for yourself!