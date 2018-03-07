All hail the catwalk queen! Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Month is finally coming to a close, and this season had a model standout: Kaia Gerber. After kicking things off at the Tom Ford Fall-Winter 2018 show during New York Fashion Week on February 8, Cindy Crawford’s mini-me did not slow down. She went on to take to the runways in London, Milan and Paris, and sported some seriously stylish looks along the way (here’s looking at you, hot pink Chanel gloves). We’ve rounded up the 16-year-old’s best fashion moments of the month. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!