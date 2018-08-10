Kat Graham is here to up your accessories game. The multi-hyphenate actress, singer and model teamed up with the eyewear experts at Foster Grant to create a carefully curated collection of nine sunglasses ranging from retro glam to sleek and trendy. Oh, and every pair of the 100% UVA/UVB protecting frames is priced at just $35. Graham is set to debut the collab at the SIMPLY LA conference this weekend, but we’ve got a first look at the line straight from Kat herself.

“I’ve been working together with Foster Grant for four years now. For me, what makes brands specifically interesting and what attracts me to them is accessibility and versatility,” Kat tells Us. “I’m a sunglass junkie, and we always kicked around the idea of me doing a capsule collection to really allow my style and unique perspective to come through. It is such a dream to be able to bring this collection to my fans.”

While Graham is quick to point out that she is “not a designer” by trade, she is certainly a style star. Known for fun and edgy fashion sense, she has been collecting vintage sunglasses for years and shapes from her own stash inspired some of the shades in the Foster Grant line. “I have a really bad sunglasses problem. Not even joking. It’s to the point where I’m like ‘what of my actual necessities can I leave behind so I can pack more sunglasses?,’” she jokes, adding that it was super important to her to be able to keep the quality high and price point affordable because she knows her fans want to stay on trend.

“We wake up and we don’t feel the same way every day, and we don’t want to dress the same way every day. I truly don’t have a go-to sunglasses shape – I love to switch it up based on my mood or outfit,” she says. “And the best part is you can change the look easily with quality sunglasses that don’t have to break the bank.”

Whether you’re looking for a modern take on the classic cat eye or want to give the ‘90s-inspired super slender shades favored by the Hadid sisters a try, the Ninja Turtles star has something for everyone in the collection and hopes people will feel comfortable trying styles outside their comfort zone.

“I really get excited when I see young girls experimenting with fashion and trends because on a deeper level that’s them finding their voice,” she shares. “When people ask me ‘what frames should I get?’ I say to try a pair you might think will look silly on you. Work out insecurities through fashion and surprise yourself. Try different styles to find your voice.”

The Kat Graham x Foster Grant line is available exclusively at FosterGrant.com. Keep scrolling to shop all the sunglasses!