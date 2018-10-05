Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might be married to brothers, but the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have uniquely different sartorial styles. While Middleton favors a demure and feminine silhouette, Markle prefers a look that is modern, sleek and has clean lines. And all the better for Us because they serve oodles of inspo!

But it turns out that while they like to wear different cuts and designers, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle share a certain thing in common: they both love to wear emerald green. The deep hue is a great not-so-bright alternative to black and navy and it is an endlessly feminine color (it symbolizes rebirth!). See how both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan like to wear the rich color, whether it’s with gowns or tailored separates here!