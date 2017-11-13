Kate Middleton just schooled us all in the art of wearing your coat as a dress. The momma-to-be made an appearance on Remembrance Day (Saturday, November 11) in London, wearing a black fit and flare Dolce & Gabbana Coat with gold buttons that was not only functional, but stylish enough to wear as a standalone. also of note: the royal’s gorgeous poppy pin, which is customarily worn during November. Naturally, team Stylish can’t help ourselves but want to rock a coat the does double duty as a fancy frock for a festive night out — shop our picks and cop Kate Middleton’s regal look.