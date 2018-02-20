One day after stepping out in a gorgeous emerald green Jenny Packham gown for the 2018 BAFTA Awards, Kate Middleton continued her fabulous pregnancy style streak wearing a demure lace Erdem mididress to the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday, February 19. To greet famous fashion faces like Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour and Stella McCarthy, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child, chose a bespoke maternity version of Erdem’s Suzi dress, which retails for a cool $2,975. If you’re like Us and looking to recreate Middleton’s springtime style sans the $3,000 price tag, we’ve tracked down nine equally chic options that all ring in at under $100. Keep scrolling for our favorite lace dresses under $100!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.