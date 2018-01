Magically Chic! Kate Spade has won 2018 with their cutest new collection of Minnie-Mouse inspired items. The collection includes purses, jewelry, and photo cases — each featuring our favorite lady mouse. Scroll through to buy for your Disney-loving pal or snag a gift for yourself!

