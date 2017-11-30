Consider one of your holiday woes alleviated: you no longer have to search for a party dress because Keira Knightley found it for you. The actress stepped out with husband James Righton for the Mothers2Mothers fundraiser gala in London on Wednesday, November 29, in a Vampire’s Wife mididress that ticks every one of this year’s holiday style boxes. Not only was her dress (called Festival) velvet and jewel-toned — the sumptuous combination of the season — it also had frilled ¾ sleeves, a demure high neck and a flattering cut at the waist.

In other words, Knightley not only donned the feminine look that can be pulled off by just about anyone, no matter the occasion, but she also accomplished the feat of rocking a frock that is forgiving in the event that you indulge a little too much. Win, win. To help you party prep, we found our favorite flattering velvet numbers for you to twirl around in this holiday season.

