Temperatures may be hovering around freezing, but Kendall Jenner is giving us major warm weather vibes as the face of the brand new spring 2018 Tod’s campaign. The photos, which were taken in Malibu are meant to show the secrets of the Italian lifestyle, which translates into the model lounging around in chic loafers with pretty buttery leather handbags and Corgis. The shots have us dreaming of the day we can say ciao bella to winter — take a look!