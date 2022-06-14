Great Lengths

The social media star also revealed to Vogue in the May 2 interview that she went on an extreme diet to fit the dress due to the no alterations policy. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein … I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she told​​​​ the outlet.

In a different interview with the fashion magazine, the Selfish author revealed she had to “lose 16 pounds … to be able to fit” in the gown.