’Tis the season for … knee socks? While back-to-school season may have come and gone, Kiernan Shipka made the case for the academic style at a Build Series event on Monday, October 15, in NYC. Rocking a Thom Browne pleated miniskirt and buttoned-up blazer, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star further upped the ante on her private school uniform-inspired ensemble with striped socks pulled up her calf and chunky sandals (i.e. a trendy way to transition your summer shoes to fall).

Styled by the Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, the former Mad Men actress’ look was fun, flirty and seasonally appropriate. Since it’s officially too chilly to be rocking bare legs but not yet cold enough to commit to tights, the blonde beauty’s hybrid legwear seems like the perfect form-meets-function alternative for fall’s cooler temps. And if Shipka’s socks-and-sandals-combo isn’t your vibe, knee highs look equally cute with penny loafers or peeking out of boots.

