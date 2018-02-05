Well, Kylie Jenner not only delivered her first child with Travis Scott on February 1 — and then 3 days later she dropped the baby announcement video that basically broke the internet. Once we got over the initial shock and excitement, we had to know where to get all of the amazing threads and outfits that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family wore throughout her 9-month journey. From her amazing soft pink Corey Lynn Calter silk pajamas to the Yeezy Season 5 sweatshirt that Kylie rocked when she met baby Chicago, shop Kylie Jenner’s maternity style here!