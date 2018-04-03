She’s back! After taking some time off from personally promoting her latest Kylie Cosmetics makeup launches while pregnant with daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner has fully returned to her former social media glory and is giving us a sneak peek at the newest additions to her beloved line. The beauty mogul shared that she will be debuting four new Lip Kits on Tuesday, April 10, and it is safe to say we are counting down the minutes to the launch. The boss lady posted a pic of herself wearing the aptly named “Boss” — a fire engine red — on Instagram, and she took to her Instastory to further preview the collection, which also includes a cool moss green, hot pink and reissued nude. Keep scrolling for a first look at the latest Lip Kits!