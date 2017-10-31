Here’s a different sort of Halloween treat: Kylie Jenner is dropping 11 new Velvet Singles Lip Kit shades today at 3:00 p.m. PST (hint: that’s 6:00 p.m. for those on the East Coast). And judging by the love past collections of the ultra-pigmented matte formula have received, every color is sure to rank as another must-have in your collection.

The hues: Karma (a plum-mauve), Surprise Me (bright pink), Punk (dusty mauve) Brat (cranberry), Goals (vibrant rose), Low Key (pale peach), Basic (mocha), Boy Bye (soft blush), Birthday Suit (beige), Savage (brownish pink) and Commando (creamy toffee). Click through to see the glimpses the reality star has given the world of the shades, then get ready to grab your favorite one when they launch later today!