Kylie Jenner Wears Two Killer One-Piece Swimsuits in Two Days

You heard it here first: the one-piece is back and better than ever. And if you needed proof, Kylie Jenner is on board.

The new mom is celebrating boyfriend Travis Scott and baby Stormi’s 26th and 3-month birthdays on a remote island — and doing so in style. Over the past two days, Kylie has rocked not one, but two insanely styling bathing suits that were not bikinis.

The first: a vintage John Galliano for Dior Iconic Logo Swimsuit. Ky is super into label prints these days (and vintage), so this choice should come as no surprise. The best part about the throwback look? The square neckline. It’s such a fresh twist on a swimwear classic.

The next look was more of an ‘80s throwback. The new mom rocked a one-piece with a scoopneck white top, and high-waisted leopard print bottoms with cutouts at the fronts and sides.

The best part: sure, Kylie just had a baby, but these styles are flattering for just about every body type. Shop our guide to killer one-pieces and strut your stuff just like Ky!