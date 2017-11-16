Christmas came early for fans of Kylie Cosmetics! Kylie Jenner showed off two brand new eyeshadow palettes from her 2017 holiday collection: Naughty and Nice. And good news for lovers of her lip products: she also announced two Lip Kits that will be sold exclusively at her Topshop pop-up stores.

The limited-edition color-rich palettes feature 14 colors with festive seasonal names like Blizzard and Unwrap Me, available on November 22 via kyliecosmetics.com. And for the very first time, you can actually try and buy her makeup in stores at her Topshop pop-ups, which open November 20 in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Miami.

Scroll through to see all of the freshest products from Kylie Cosmetics!