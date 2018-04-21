Glowing girls! Stylish sat down with Dr. Rafaeloff and Brian Nourian, the experts behind Hollywood’s latest obsession, Le Jolie Medi Spa this week at their West Hollywood location to get all the deets on the skincare secrets all the stars are swearing by lately. Besides the fact that the spa is decorated to be highly Instagrammable, everyone from Delilah Belle Hamlin to Yolanda Hadid to Brandi Glanville to Stephanie Shepherd to Alana Hadid to Jordyn Woods and more have taken a trip over to the medical spa to get that extra pick me up before a red carpet event, television appearances, or merely just to look their best in a selfie. It’s all thanks to their variety of treatments including their customized facials facial and lip injections. If their celeb fans’ radiant glows weren’t enough to draw you in, Rafaeloff and Nourian were open books and dished on everything including what makes their spa is so original and exclusive, the services everyone is dying to get, why Kylie Jenner’s name comes up a lot in their office, and the $600 treatment Yolanda Hadid loves. Then they also spilled about the latest skincare trends and the spa treatments they think will be all the rage next. Scroll through to see what they said and how you can get in on the action!