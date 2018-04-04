When it comes to spring makeup, we usually use the change of season as a time to swap our darker, richer shades of lipstick for brighter, peppier colors — but Lily Collins has Us reconsidering the annual switch. The actress was in Tokyo with Givenchy this week, and she posted a sultry selfie on Instagram posing in a lacy top, bedhead waves, bold brows and a burgundy pout. She captioned the snap “dark angel vibes in Tokyo with @GivenchyOfficial,” and we are all about the moody, matte pout that is an unexpected color choice for this time of year. With Lily’s Elvira-inspired look in mind, we’ve rounded up the coolest new plum, brown and deep berry shades for spring. Keep scrolling for our favorite lipsticks, glosses and liquid lips!