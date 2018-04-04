When it comes to spring makeup, we usually use the change of season as a time to swap our darker, richer shades of lipstick for brighter, peppier colors — but Lily Collins has Us reconsidering the annual switch. The actress was in Tokyo with Givenchy this week, and she posted a sultry selfie on Instagram posing in a lacy top, bedhead waves, bold brows and a burgundy pout. She captioned the snap “dark angel vibes in Tokyo with @GivenchyOfficial,” and we are all about the moody, matte pout that is an unexpected color choice for this time of year. With Lily’s Elvira-inspired look in mind, we’ve rounded up the coolest new plum, brown and deep berry shades for spring. Keep scrolling for our favorite lipsticks, glosses and liquid lips!
Shop the Look
Forget Pastels! Lily Collins Makes the Case for Dark Lipstick for Spring
