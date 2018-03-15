Move over liquid lipstick, lipgloss is back and better than ever! After several seasons of highly pigmented matte pouts that look fierce on social media but can be a little tricky to pull off IRL, sheerer, shinier lips are making a triumphant return. Urban Decay — a brand known for its super saturated liquid lip formulas — is launching 20 shades of its brand new Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss on Thursday, March 15. It is the antidote to the painted-on pouts we’ve grown accustomed to, and UD is not the only one getting back into the gloss game. From Rihanna’s universally flattering Fenty tint to Chanel’s reformulated shimmers, consider this your guide to Spring’s glossy pout. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite lipglosses, tints and oils!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.