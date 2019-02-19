London Fashion Week 2019 Fall-Winter season is coming in hot! Not only are amazing fashions being seen on the runways but celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung are bringing the same chic sense of style to the streets.

Among the British A-listers who’ve stepped out to support their local London designers: style icon Alexa Chung. A year after the longtime fashion muse held her very own show she returned to attend multiple shows wearing chic ensembles and also showing her own collection in a concrete basement in London’s King’s Cross on February 16. English model Jourdan Dunn was also spotted coming in and out of shows wearing super sharp and gorgeous ensembles.

This season also marked the year that Victoria Beckham returned to London Fashion Week after years of showing her collection in New York’s Fashion Weeks. She showcased her latest line at Tate Britain on Sunday, February 17, with husband David Beckham and children Brooklyn and Harper Beckham in attendance.

American stars also made stylish appearances. Before Gigi Hadid made her Burberry catwalk debut on Sunday, February 17, she was spotted leaving her hotel in a light-wash denim-on-denim look that was the epitome of model off duty. And always a Fashion Week staple as well as a street style maven, Olivia Palermo stepped out in lots of layers and earthy tones, giving us incredible cold-weather inspo.

But celebs weren’t the only ones bringing their style A-game to the streets. Tons of other show goers spilled out in lots of stunning looks. Street style trends we saw included pantsuits for comfort, oversized coats for warmth and bold colors that call spring to mind.

To see all of the amazing celebrity street style during Fall-Winter 2019 London Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2019 — from Gigi Hadid to Victoria Beckham — keep scrolling.