Labor Day weekend is upon Us, which means you have likely accumulated some kind of sun-kissed glow from time spent outdoors this summer. And if you’ve just about had enough of the UV exposure, Molly Sims is here with a swimwear look that is equal parts form and function: the long-sleeve bathing suit.

The model, who is enjoying a late-summer trip to the beach, posted a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, August 28, showing off her striped, long-sleeve Perfect Moments rash guard that kept her arms, décolleté and abs protected from the sun, while still allowing her to have an up-front seat to watch her son Brooks’ serious surfing skills (she also shared a sweet video of him catching a wave!).

Because sleeves alone aren’t enough, the mom of two’s top is made of a sun-protecting UPF50+ fabric. While her style can be paired with any bikini bottom, there are also plenty of one-piece long-sleeve swimsuits to be had. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites!