French Girl chic, made easy! Quintessential Parisian designer Isabel Marant just launched an 11-piece collection for L’Oreal and it is your ticket to getting an effortlessly cool, gorgeous look in seconds.

Just like Marant’s fashion designs, products aim to be “wearable anytime, anywhere,” says the designer herself. The makeup includes seven universally-flattering shades of L’Oreal Paris’ iconic Color Riche matte lipstick in shades named for Parisian landmarks including Saint Germain Road, a true red, and Belleville Rodéo, a black cherry, that impart a lightweight, stain-like finish. A suits-all-skintones lip and cheek gel, a matte pink skin brightening highlighter, clear brow gel and a smoky eye duo of black and shimmering emerald complete the capsule.

So how can anyone cop that elusive French Girl easy glam on-the-go? Well, those European ladies are just like Us, the designer says. “We spend a lot of time looking effortless but we play a lot with makeup and trend, but it’s not showing off so much. I think Parisian girls are exactly like all the girls in the world,” explains Marant. The takeaway: be confident and own your look! Marant’s major piece of advice: Keep color on either eyes or lips, not both. “That would be too much!”

The collection is available exclusively at Barneys New York and on barneys.com, as well as on ulta.com, priced from $12 for the lip and cheek gloss and lipsticks to $14 for the brow gel and eye shadow and $16 for the highlighter. Scoop them up now — much like a coveted piece of clothing by Marant, once they sell out, they’ll be gone.