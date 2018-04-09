Picture perfect! Singer Madison Beer and beauty YouTube maven Amanda Steele sat down with Stylish on Friday, April 6, at an exclusive dinner by Bvlgari to celebrate the brand’s Omnia Pink Sapphire perfume at The Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills. The two social stars (along with Margaret Zhang) are the faces of Bvlgari’s new Omina Pink Sapphire campaign. The duo dished on the scents they swear by, how they get ready for the perfect Instagram selfie and the best beauty tips they’ve picked up on. Scroll through to see what they said!