Valentine’s Day may be a few weeks away, but Margot Robbie just gave us major hair and makeup inspiration at the Berlin premiere of the Golden Globe-nominated biopic I, Tonya on Tuesday, January 16. The Aussie beauty complemented her red sequin dress with romantic loose curls and a show stopping, matching pink eyeshadow and lip combo by makeup artist Pati Dubroff. While we are certainly bookmarking this look for future reference, Robbie has been slaying the hair and makeup game throughout the I, Tonya press tour. Keep scrolling for more of our favorites!