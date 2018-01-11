Yas, diva! Mariah Carey has officially launched a tea collection — that is, T-shirt merch. The tea-shirts are inspired by her performance on New Year’s Eve, where she sang on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and in between songs told viewers, “I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me — they told me there would be tea.” The diva’s tea request instantly became meme-worthy. Carey eventually got her tea that night, posting a photograph of herself taking a sip from a white and gold-rimmed teacup, captioned “Found my tea!”

The superstar poked fun at herself by producing hilarious T-shirts and even mugs based on her tea request — check them out below!