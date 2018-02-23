If anyone knows the tricks to flawless, selfie-worthy makeup, it’s Mario Dedivanovic (a.k.a. @makeupbymario). After all, he is the man behind the sold-out Master Class makeup training sessions, the pro who Kim Kardashian counts on to make her face look so perfectly Kim Kardashian-y and a judge on the new Lifetime makeup competition reality series Glam Masters (produced by Ms. KKW herself). Ahead of the February 28th premiere of the show he let Us in on some of his best tips. After spilling his dream client (Meghan Markle) and what he’d take on a deserted island (SPF and hair gel) and he got down to business. From his awesome eye-contouring trick to the secret lash move he uses on Demi Lovato, read on for the scoop!