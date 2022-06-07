Poosh and panchakarma are a match made in wellness heaven — especially when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy journey.

In episode 7 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, May 26, the reality star, 43, and her new husband Travis Barker, 46, visited beauty and Ayurvedic guru Martha Soffer, owner of Surya Spa in Santa Monica.

Ayurveda is a “traditional medicine system from India that focuses on the mind, body, and spirit,” says Kardashian in a Poosh article.

As for panchakarma, it’s an “ayurvedic treatment that helps detoxify the body through cleansing eating practices, massages with warm oil, and healing herb treatments to reset the nervous system and rid the body of what it doesn’t need,” she continues.

During their visit to Surya Spa, Kardashian and Barker tried a series of modernized panchakarma treatments (following a rather intense pre-cleanse) to prepare their bodies to conceive a child.

The couple has been transparent about their complicated IVF journey and now they’re continuing their open-and-honest streak with this more natural approach.

Soffer has been Kardashian’s go-to for over a decade. Both parties claim the treatments helped her conceive with her ex, Scott Disick. Likewise, the pro says that it’s helped “many” other clients in their pregnancy journey, too.

She continued: “This is especially amazing to do before becoming pregnant, according to Ayurvedic traditions, to make a ‘clean egg.’”

One of the treatments that Soffer details for Us is the yoni steam, the process of exposing the vagina to steaming water to “bring warmth to the uterus.”

“If you think about it, when you are going to bake or cook something, you need to make it warm and be the right temperature to be cooked,” explains Soffer. “So the yoni steam, what it does is clean the uterus, but at the same time, brings warmth into the womb.”

A single panchakarma treatment at the spa takes around 3.5 to four hours and Soffer recommends a total of seven consecutive days, which costs around $795 per day. The pro also hosts week-long retreats if you want the experience to double as a getaway.

Another option is to recreate the treatments at home. Soffer conveniently offers her products for sale — including the aforementioned fertility steam, which retails for $35 on the expert’s website. (Keep in mind, you’ll also need a steam chair. You can purchase everything you need from the spa’s website.)

But those looking to get into Ayurveda don’t need to start with a yoni steam or a full-body cleanse — the basics will do. Soffer recommends easing into it with tongue scraping, meditation, dry brushes, or self-massage, called “abhyanga.”

Unsure how you feel about it all? The internet isn’t either and Kardashian’s choice of treatments are no stranger to critics. But Soffer advises you to try it for yourself before you form an opinion.

