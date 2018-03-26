Bringing foxy back! Megan Fox sat down with Stylish on Friday, March 23, at the celebration of the launch of her lingerie collection with Frederick’s of Hollywood and Forever 21 . The 31-year-old gave details on the outfit her husband Brian Austin Green loves to see her in, the one thing he wears she says ages him at least 10 years and what she’s planning to wear during festival season. Scroll through to see what the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star said about fashion, style and getting dressed!