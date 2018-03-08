The couple that wears sweaters together, stays together! Or at least that seems to be the case for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who celebrated International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8, with a visit to Birmingham, England, where they coordinated in neutral sweater ensembles. But this wasn’t the first time the pair has cozied up in the cold-weather staple. Both Harry and his bride-to-be have been known to rock crewnecks, turtlenecks, half-zips and everything between, and we are taking a look back at some of their best sweater moments — together and apart. Keep scrolling for our favorite looks!

