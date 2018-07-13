Meghan Markle loves a good, clean line. Whether its the simple structure of her Givenchy wedding gown, to her taste in bespoke Dior frocks or moreover, her accessories, the Duchess of Sussex proves time and time again that a strong silhouette and minimal details never fails to look chic.

Take the handbag Markle carried upon arrival to Ireland on July 10, the Strathberry of Scotland Midi Tote — a sophisticated handbag that struck all of the right notes. It was sleek and practical, but still dainty all due to its minimal design. Basically, a winner. Even better: styles such as this look fabulous no matter the occasion and can be used with a dressier look (say your first Royal sojourn) or to dress up a more casual look. Shop these five structured bags for a chic carry-all a la Meghan Markle.