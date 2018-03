Meghan Markle is continuing to show her penchant for navy and white! The bride-to-be stepped out for the Commonwealth Day church service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 12, in a sleek, stylish and oh-so regal navy and white outfit. Consider this a lesson in looking radiant without reaching for bright colors — and then shop the looks so you can get in on her oh-so-chic style!

For the latest beauty and style trends subscribe to our new podcast ‘Get Tressed With Us’ below!