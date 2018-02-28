February 28 was a major day for Meghan Markle! Not only did she make her first official appearance at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London with her sister-in-law-to-be, Kate Middleton, but she also demonstrated her killer boss-lady style. The 36-year-old former actress donned a striking navy blue satin Jason Wu wrap dress (cut like a trench coat, but without the sleeves) for a feminine, yet utilitarian vibe. Naturally, it took a matter of hours for the structured and elegant look to nearly sell out — but for those of Us who don’t want to shell out $1,785 for a new dress, but were inspired by the better-than-your-basic-black frock, check out our curated guide to navy wrap dresses so you can get your chic on just like Meg!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand