Meghan Markle isn’t the first royal to show a bit of leg! While the newly minted Duchess of Sussex caused a stir back in August when she rocked a black Judith and Charles tuxedo dress that hit well above her knee for a special performance of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theater, the elevated hemline wasn’t nearly as unusual as it was made out to be. In fact, the former Suits actress was following in the footsteps of fellow royal family members like Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and even Queen Elizabeth II with the short and sweet number.

The ultimate date night look, Duchess Meghan’s menswear-inspired frock is a bit trendier than the more classic styles we are used to seeing her sister-in-law Duchess Kate in, but the modern LBD does call to mind the gam-baring sheath Princess Di wore to a movie premiere back in 1995. William and Harry’s mum was known to bend the conservative royal fashion rules from time to time, and Markle’s penchant for showing off her arms, collarbone, shoulders and — yes — legs is similarly statement-making.

Keep scrolling to see the evolution of the royal hemline!