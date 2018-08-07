Leave it to Duchess Meghan (A.K.A. Meghan Markle) to stun at a wedding — even if it’s not hers. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Frensham for the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks on Saturday, August 4 (her 37th birthday) and her outfit could not have been more perfect. The newly-minted royal donned a pleated multi-colored (but still neutral) wrap dress with Aquazzura slingback pumps and a perfectly perched fascinator. The dress in question: Club Monaco’s Shoanah dress, which no surprise here, is completely sold out.

What’s a woman who wants to get in on the Duchess’s sleek, contemporary and neutral style to do? Especially since wedding season is still in full swing! For all of the nuptial-ly and/or fashionably minded check out these five flattering pleated dresses to get in on Markle’s understated feminine style.