Meghan Markle is living the royal life — and giving it a touch of movie star glamour, too. Case in point: the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex attended the Sentebale Polo Match in Windsor on Thursday, July 26, wearing a pair of oversized but still classic Tom Ford Emma Sunglasses.

Not only were the sunnies a practical way to protect her eyes on the sunny day, but they added a nice contrast to her prim chambray Carolina Herrera belted dress. But the best part had to be that they added a tinge of her Hollywood heritage to her new life as a member of the British royal family. It’s silver screen princess meets actual princess style done right. And sure, maybe some of us don’t have a major acting career or a royal wedding in our future — but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t throw on a pair of majorly chic sunglasses for the paparazzi just in case. Shop eight similar styles here!