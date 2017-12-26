Meghan Markle set the standard for tonal winter dressing when she stepped out to celebrate Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham. The soon-to-be-wife of Prince Harry rocked a gorgeous tan Sentaler coat worth $1295 and paired the chic topper with over $2000 worth of accessories including a Chloe Pixie Bag and Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots. For those of us oogling Markle’s look, but unwilling to spend as much money as the former actress, fear not! Shop the Stylish picks that will give you Meghan Markle’s Christmas Day 2017 outfit for less!

