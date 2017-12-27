Meghan Markle doesn’t just have one of the most enviable blowouts on the planet — she’ got major makeup chops too. Specifically when it comes to her lips. The royal-to-be is seldom seen without her signature nearly nude, perfect hint of gloss. While we can’t say for sure the exact shade that Markle wears on the reg, we do have some picks that will nab you a princess pout with just a quick slick — maybe they’ll even help you snag your own prince.

